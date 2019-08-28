CANTON — Preparing to stand trial on charges he raped and sexually abused minors, Lawrence L. Robinson has been offered a plea deal — a decade in prison. If found guilty, he faces what could amount to life behind bars.
Robinson, 59, a former Potsdam man who now lives in Morristown, has been offered a deal to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual assault in St. Lawrence County Court in return for a 10 year prison sentence, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason M. Marx.
Jury selection was to start Wednesday for his trial, but it was adjourned without a date pending a hearing to determine whether expert testimony and other evidence would be allowed at trial. Robinson has maintained his innocence. He is a former employee of Northern New York Newspapers.
Robinson is charged with four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape.
The plea offer came to light during a Molineux hearing Tuesday in County Court, where Mr. Marx and Robinson’s attorney, Edward F. Narrow argued over the relevancy of the admissibility of evidence of alleged prior uncharged crimes or bad behavior. Mr. Marx argued that Robinson had a pattern that leads to proof of the crimes he is charged of. That included allegations from a person accusing him of uncharged sexual abuse in the 1980s.
The indictment charges Robinson of forcing sexual contact on a 14-year-old girl in Potsdam around December and February 2016. He is also accused of forcing sexual contact on the same minor in May 2016 and of forcefully raping her between June and August 2016 in the town of Parishville.
Robinson is also accused of forcing sexual contact on a 15-year-old girl between December 2017 and January 2018 and again in March 2018. Both instances are alleged in the town of Potsdam.
If convicted on all counts, St. Lawrence County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards said Robinson faces up to 53 years in prison but would only have to serve 42 to 43 years.
“If we whittle that down to 35 years, you would still have to serve 30 years,” Judge Richards said Tuesday. “You’re unfortunately in a position where, if convicted, you’re spending the rest of your life in prison.”
The offer made would allow Robinson to “quite likely come out of prison alive,” as opposed to “rolling the dice” at trial.
Additionally, Judge Richards ordered a hearing to determine what, if any, “expert testimony” will be allowed in at trial from witness for the prosecution from Dr. Donald J. Lewittes, a Long Island clinical psychologist specializing in child and adolescent trauma including child sexual abuse.
Robinson is free under probation supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.