CANTON — The double attempted murder trial of Raymondville mechanic Timothy A. Bethel began Wednesday morning in St. Lawrence County Court with opening statements.
Bethel, 52, of 8648 Route 56, is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in 2018, by running their motorcycle off the road while he was driving a customer’s car.
The indictment charges at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2018, on Marsh Road in the town of Norfolk, Bethel intended to cause the death of his ex-girlfriend Amy L. Baxter and her boyfriend, Ronald C. Brothers, and caused them each serious injury when they were thrown from a 2014 Harley Davidson after it was rear-ended by a white 1997 Buick LeSabre operated by Bethel.
“Was this an accident, or was this something far more nefarious?” Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. HaberkornHalm said to a jury of three men and nine women in his opening statement. “Folks, the only accident here, is that Amy Baxter and Ronald Baxter survived.”
Mr. HaberkornHalm went on to describe the case — the Marsh Road hit-and-run, the white Buick sedan, the motorcycle skidding with Ms. Baxter bouncing “like a rag doll” behind it — and the involvement of various investigative agencies, including state police and its Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, all felonies, Bethel appeared alongside his attorney, Paul G. Carey, of Syracuse, who made a motion to have his client’s full indictment dismissed based on his belief that Mr. HaberkornHalm delivered an insufficient opening statement.
Citing state criminal procedure law, Mr. Carey argued Mr. HaberkornHalm did not fulfill all the criteria the law requires of an opening statement for the charges in this case, including addressing intent and the general nature of the injuries the alleged victims sustained.
Acting St. Lawrence County Court Judge William A. Favreau, Clinton County, asked the prosecution, a team of Mr. HaberkornHalm and Assistant District Attorney Sasha Mascarenhas, to readdress the jury and provide further details about the complainants’ injuries related to the assault charges.
Readdressing the jury, Mr. HaberkornHalm said Ms. Baxter and Mr. Brothers have experienced pain, mobility and mental health issues as a result of the 2018 crash.
In his address to the jury, Mr. Carey asked jurors to “decide what is fact and what is fiction,” imploring them to observe each witness and make their judgments once they have heard all the evidence presented.
Following witness testimony from Lynn C. Billings, who was working in a field off Marsh Road when he saw the couple “tumbling” behind the motorcycle, Ms. Baxter took the stand.
She briefly described her 17-year relationship with Bethel, how they have two teenage children together and how they were “getting along pretty good,” in terms of their parenting relationship after the couple split up in 2017.
By June 2018, Ms. Baxter had moved into her boyfriend’s — Mr. Brothers’ — house.
The day of the crash, Ms. Baxter said she dropped her son off at Bethel’s house around 2:30 p.m. when she noticed Bethel was not driving his gold Chevy Tahoe, but that he was driving a white Buick sedan.
After returning to her and Mr. Brothers’ house with her daughter, Ms. Baxter said she and Mr. Brothers decided to ride their motorcycle to the Norfolk Post Office to pick up mail around 3:20 or 3:30 p.m.
“I said, ‘I’m only going to the post office, I’ll be right back,’” Ms. Baxter said through tears, recalling what she told her daughter before taking the “back way” to town with Mr. Brothers on their motorcycle.
Testimony continues Thursday.
