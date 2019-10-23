CANTON — A new trial date has been set for Timothy A. Bethel, the Raymondville mechanic accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend by running their motorcycle off the road while he was driving a customer’s car.
Originally scheduled for Sept. 17, the trial was adjourned on Sept. 3 without date after Bethel’s then-attorney Edward F. Narrow was granted a request to no longer represent him.
A new trial date of Dec. 10 has been set and Bethel is now represented by Syracuse attorney Paul G. Carey.
Bethel, 52, of 8648 Route 56, is charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, all felonies.
According to court documents, at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2018, on Marsh Road in the town of Norfolk, Bethel intended to cause the death of his ex-girlfriend Amy Baxter and her boyfriend, Ronald Brothers, and caused them each serious injury when they were thrown from a 2014 Harley Davidson after it was rear-ended by a white 1997 Buick LeSabre Bethel was operating.
Mr. Narrow stepped away from the case after telling St. Lawrence County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards that he and Bethel were “at odds” over how they should handle the case, with Mr. Narrow telling Bethel he should accept a plea deal that would have him sentenced to prison for 10 years, as opposed to going to trial.
“It’s not in his best legal interest to go to trial,” Mr. Narrow told Judge Richards. “I told him that if he is convicted he is going to spend the rest of his life in prison. I don’t want that for my client.”
The judge said “absolutely” when Mr. Narrow mentioned Bethel would be sentenced to life if convicted.
To read a full account of the original arrest report and incident visit wdt.me/BethelArrest.
