CANTON — An Aug. 27 date has been set in the rape and sex abuse trial of a former Potsdam man.
Lawrence L. Robinson, 58, of 21 Dockside Ave., Morristown, indicted with his former address of 11 Barclay St., Potsdam, previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape.
The indictment charges on or about December 2016 and on or about February 2016 in the town of Potsdam, Robinson subjected a 14-year-old girl to sexual contact with the use of force.
It is also charged that Robinson subjected the same minor to forcible sexual contact on or about May 7, 2016, and that he raped the minor by force between June 2016 and August 2016 in the town of Parishville.
Robinson is accused of forcibly subjecting a second minor, a 15-year-old, to sexual contact between December 2017 and January 2018 and again on or about March 2018, both instances allegedly in the town of Potsdam.
Robinson is a former employee of Northern New York Newspapers Corp.
Hearings that began on July 23 to determine whether Robinson will be allowed to have statements he made in reference to the case withheld from trial were put on hold after a partial testimony by Jessica Rose, a St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services Child Protective Services case worker, so his attorney, Edward F. Narrow, could review more than 300 pages of Rosario material, which includes any statements of a witness who will testify at trial.
During her testimony, Ms. Rose said she spoke with Robinson on July 5, 2018 and that during an interview he said the alleged victim was making the claims against him due to being influenced by a “crack head” she was hanging out with who was a member of a family he said was “trying to ruin” him and his family.
“‘I’ll never be able to get away from this,’” Ms. Rose testified Robinson told her. “‘People will see me like this for the rest of my life.’”
According to the original felony complaint filed with the court, on Aug. 1, 2016, in the town of Parishville, Mr. Robinson is accused of forcibly raping a then-15-year-old girl by using his weight to lie on top of her while performing sexual intercourse, preventing her from escaping.
He was continued released under probation supervision.
