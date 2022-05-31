CANTON — Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of a Massena man in St. Lawrence County Court on charges related to a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run incident from the spring of 2021.
Blakely S. Houle, 23, currently a St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility inmate, is accused of causing the death of James M. Hayes, 30, of Massena. Mr. Hayes was a Syracuse native working as a fuel attendant for Twin Leaf in Hogansburg before his death.
Houle allegedly struck and killed Mr. Hayes with his minivan on Center Street in Massena on the night of May 29, 2021.
In July 2021, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Houle with eight felony counts: second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree attempted assault.
After the May 29, 2021 incident, Massena village police initially charged Houle with second-degree manslaughter, driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving and “numerous” other vehicle and traffic law infractions.
The indictment charges Houle recklessly caused Mr. Hayes’s death in the hit-and-run incident and attempted to injure two people, leading to the attempted assault charges. The first-degree assault charge notes the victim was a person other than those already involved in the incident.
Houle is jailed in Canton in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.
