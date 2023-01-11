MONTREAL — The trial of a man accused of forcibly kidnapping an elderly couple from Moira in 2020 has begun.
Gary Arnold, 54, of Godmanchester, Quebec, faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, extortion and conspiring with other men. The trial is expected to last eight weeks, according to the Montreal Gazette.
Sandra and James Helm Sr. were kidnapped from their Moira home on Sept. 27, 2020, smuggled across the St. Lawrence River and held in a basement cellar in Canada. They were held as ransom because co-conspirators thought the couple’s grandson had stolen $3.5 million worth of cocaine from Canadian drug traffickers, according to news reports at the time.
The Helms were found two days later in a residence in the Quebec city of Magog, which is about 75 miles east of Montreal. They were transported a total 200 miles during the weekend-long ordeal. Three people found leaving the residence with Mr. and Mrs. Helm were arrested, while two others were arrested later that day.
Arnold is one of seven people facing charges in the 2020 kidnapping and ransom attempt. According to the Gazette, 14 people will testify in the trial, including Sandra Helm and a recorded statement from her husband, who died in 2021.
To read more about the Helms’ story, visit wdt.me/MoiraKidnapping.
