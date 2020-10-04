AKWESASNE — Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has announced the availability of a free flu shot and COVID-19 test clinic for all Akwesasne residents and non-member employees of schools and businesses on the territory.
Staff from Mountain Medical Services will be on site to collect samples for testing. The tests will be Polymerase Chain Reaction tests, the most commonly used test, and requires a swab be inserted in the nostril to take a sample that is sent to lab for testing. It takes 2 to 7 days to receive result due to demand for testing.
Both flu shots and COVID-19 sample collecting will take place outside the former-IGA building, with flu shots continuing indoors after 1 p.m.
Flu Shot Clinic: Oct.15, 20 and 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Test Collection: Oct. 7, 15, 20 and 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Individuals must bring a tribal identification card, Band Card, or Nation Red Card to the testing site. Non-member residents and employees of Akwesasne are also eligible and should bring their driver’s license to the testing site.
Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe encourages everyone to do their part in ensuring the health and safety of our community in the fight against the global pandemic. As of Oct. 1, a total of 1,642 Tribal members have been tested for the novel coronavirus.
For more information, contact Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services at 518-358-3141.
