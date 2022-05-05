AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will hold an emergency food distribution for Akwesasne families on May 10. Approximately 50 volunteers comprising tribal staff and community members will distribute food items from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. (or while supplies last) at the former-IGA Building at 850 State Route 37.
Volunteers are prepared to help as many as 1,000 Akwesasne households.
The food giveaway will entail nearly one dozen stations positioned throughout the former-IGA parking lot, where volunteers will place food supplies in the trunks of waiting vehicles. There will be no boxes or bags, so individuals are asked to make space in trunks and to place bins or other containers for volunteers to place items into.
Recipients are asked to adhere to the following requirements:
The food giveaway is for Akwesasne residents only, so bring a tribal membership card or other form of identification. All traffic must use the main entrance at traffic light and must not block fire department entrance. People are to remain in their vehicles at all times. Patience is appreciated.
Food items that families will receive include: water, potatoes, corn, green beans, diced tomatoes, chicken noodle soup, tomato soup, fruit cocktail, chicken thighs, hamburger, beef hot dogs, spaghetti sauce, mac-n-cheese, tuna, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, macaroni, angel hair pasta, rice, sugar, flour, and quick oats. Along with perishable and nonperishable food items, families will receive sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, PPEs and COVID-19 Home Test Kits.
The Tribe sent thanks to Newton Lafrance Cyclone Logistics and the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort for helping with the delivery of goods as well as the Services Division, Community and Family Services Division, Tribal Police Department, Finance, Executive Director’s Office, Office of Emergency Management and Safety, and other Tribal Staff and volunteers for making the food distribution possible.
