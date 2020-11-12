MASSENA — Junior kindergarten students in Kim Stewart`s class at Trinity Catholic School are participating in a fun social studies, geography and science Project, with a friend of Mrs. Stewart`s in California.
The book, The Leaf Project, is about two friends who work in a school. One who lives where the leaves change, and one who moved away and misses the changing autumn leaves. The students, and the teachers, became the characters in the story.
The students collected pretty leaves, laminated them, decorated the package, and painted a picture for Mrs. West in California of bright colored leaves.
The friends participating in this project are Kim Prashaw Stewart, and Linda Hibbert West, who works as a librarian. The two are good friends from their Alma Mater, St. Lawrence Central School, in Brasher Falls.
