Trinity Catholic School raises more than $76,000 during One Day of Giving

MASSENA — One Day of Giving this month was a financial boost for Trinity Catholic School.
The school was the beneficiary of an anonymous donation of $10,000 if they could match it.
“Not only did we match that for a guaranteed $20,000 to kick start our annual Trinity Fund campaign, but our supporters went well above and beyond for our school. In total, we raised over $76,000 in one day,” Advancement Director Sarah Tsibulsky said.
She said that, in addition to the $10,000 matching donation, they were also gifted an anonymous donation of $14,000 that day.
This loving and generous support came from the pockets of current families, former families, grandparents, alumni, local organizations and supporters of Catholic education,” Ms. Tsibulsky said.
Funds raised that day will go into the general operating fund, along with proceeds from the school’s Winter Raffle, which is currently running, and the Gala, will be held May 7.
“Every penny goes into giving our students the best education they can receive. It also helps to close the gap between the cost of educating our students and what we receive in tuition and subsidies from our local parishes. You can donate to this fund at any time, if you missed this event,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.