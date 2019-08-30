CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury Thursday indicted three people in connection with an April burglary, which, at the time, also included reports of a baseball-bat beating of a truck and shots fired.
Jerome T. Dobbs, 30, of 226 Wood Road, Lisbon, Samantha L. Herbick, 29, of 422 Belmont Courts, Ogdensburg, and Todd J. Tyo, 31, of 2633 Route 37, Brier Hill, each were indicted on a count of second-degree burglary.
The indictment charges on April 29 at 101 Front St., Rensselaer Falls, the trio entered the residence with the intent to commit a crime.
According to the original St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, the trio was additionally charged by deputies with fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ms. Herbick and Mr. Dobbs were also originally charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief.
Deputies and detectives charged at 2:54 p.m. April 29 at the 2633 Route 37, Brier Hill residence of Brandy L. Tyo, she reported that Mr. Dobbs and another man had been at her house and, when they refused to leave, she smashed two mirrors and attempted to break a window out of a pickup truck with a baseball bat while three occupants, one a child, were inside the truck.
Deputies said that Ms. Tyo’s boyfriend, Andrew W. Mason Jr., who resided with her, allegedly discharged a firearm multiple times in the general direction of the truck while it was occupied.
Ms. Tyo and Mr. Mason were also charged at the time by deputies each with misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment. Ms. Tyo was additionally charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief.
Deputies said the pickup truck Ms. Tyo damaged belonged to the victim of a home burglary that happened at 101 Front St. in the village of Rensselaer Falls and was reported after the fact, at 3:31 p.m.
The alleged victims of the burglary decided to take matters into their own hands, leading to the Brier Hill confrontation, detectives said.
At the time of the belated 3:31 p.m. burglary report, deputies said they received a call from the spouse of the alleged victim involved in the Brier Hill incident. She told deputies their home had been burglarized and there were items missing.
Upon arrival at the Front Street residence, deputies said, it was discovered that Mr. Dobbs and Ms. Herbick entered the home by significantly damaging a door and window while Todd Tyo, Ms. Tyo’s son, remained in a motor vehicle nearby.
The three, all previously convicted felons in the state, allegedly had a .22-caliber rifle in their vehicle, leading to the weapons possession charge.
Deputies reported that Mr. Dobbs rode with the alleged victim of the home burglary from Rensselaer Falls to the Tyo residence in Brier Hill in pursuit of the getaway vehicle, with Ms. Herbick and Mr. Tyo inside.
