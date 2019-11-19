MADRID — Three people are in custody following a meth lab bust at a County Route 14 residence by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies.
Arrested were Alexis M. Fleming, 22, Madrid, and Derrick M. Hills, 29, Canton, each on a count of felony third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Also charged was Michael B. Middlemiss, 30, Madrid, felony second-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, as Mr. Middlemiss had a prior conviction of third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine from February 2016.
Deputies said at 3:05 p.m. Monday at 3635 County Route 14 in the town, the trio was at the residence during the execution of a search warrant where several reagents, solvents and laboratory equipment used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.
The warrant was granted and signed by Canton town Justice Michael R. Morgan.
All three defendants were arraigned in Canton Town Court by Justice Morgan where Mr. Middlemiss was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Ms. Fleming and Mr. Hills were released under probation supervision.
Members of the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Ogdensburg, Gouverneur and Massena police departments, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team assisted.
