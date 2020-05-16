NORWOOD — The 78 students graduating from Norwood-Norfolk High School, like other graduates in this COVID-19 pandemic, are being denied the opportunity to cross the stage for their families to see them be commemorated for their hard work, but those 78 graduates are going to be seen by many more people than anticipated due to a community effort to make sure their work doesn’t go unrecognized.
Motorists traversing in and out of the Raymondville-Norfolk-Norwood area on Route 56 on May 27 and the weeks that follow will see those graduates smiling down on them from three Lamar Advertising billboards within a seven-mile radius of the high school.
The idea came from Watertown Daily Times staff photographer Christopher Lenney, who has a Norwood-Norfolk graduate living in his home.
He said he was returning to Norwood from Massena, thinking about talks he heard about how to honor the students.
“I was like, ‘Man these kids have grown up under the influence of Lamar Outdoor Advertising their whole school career and beyond that,’ because you go to the school either from Norwood, or Norfolk, or Raymondville and you pass six or eight Lamar Outdoor Advertising signs,” Mr. Lenney said. “So I was like, ‘Well, let’s use the existing infrastructure and see if we can honor them.’”
He reached out to Lamar Outdoor Marketing Manager Amber L. Richardson to get a cost for the project and have all the artwork in place, having already had the photos of the students.
Ms. Richardson told him that his idea was an inspiration to her colleagues and they agreed the best way to break up the photos, so that all the students could be seen, would be by creating three billboards with 26 students on each one with the schools insignia, the “Flying Ns” two letter Ns bookended by wings, and it will read, “Congratulations Class of ’20, Norwood-Norfolk High School,” Mr. Lenney said.
Two of the billboards will be facing north and will be located by Pleasant Drive in Raymondville, and just north of Norwood-Norfolk Central School, while the third will be facing south, on Route 56 by Reynolds Road, just south of Norwood.
Ms. Richardson told the Times that the company, based in Syracuse, has had digital boards in that area where they have run individual images of graduates, but there are no digital boards in the north country, making this project one of a kind.
Additionally, she said the company moved to give the project a nonprofit discount in order to make sure it happened for the students.
“When he reached out pretty much we were happy to help, just with the schools being closed and seniors missing out on so many things, this is just one way to acknowledge them and make them feel special, and who doesn’t love to see their face on a giant billboard?” she said. “Having the vinyls printed and stuff, he is the first one to do it and we are discussing how he might be a catalyst for getting other schools on board. He definitely boosted, either through word of mouth or, we shared it on our social media, but the word is getting out and people are interested.”
Mr. Lenney then presented the project to Laura J. Tyo, president of the Norwood-Norfolk Class of 2020 All Night Drug and Alcohol-Free Graduation Party committee, who also has a son graduating this year. She said the committee had another parent set up a fundraising page on Facebook and within 24 hours the billboards were paid for, raising $2,215 as of May 8.
“I’m just glad that we have so many parents that are helping out in so many ways for our seniors that it is incredible and the community, how much they have helped out to support our kids, it’s amazing,” Ms. Tyo said. “It if weren’t for Chris doing this, looking into it for us, we wouldn’t have these for the kids. It means a lot to them because a lot of the students, because of what’s going on, are down and they are trying to get through the school year online and doing their classes, and I think it will bring a lot of momentum to them to see that other people in the community are behind them.”
