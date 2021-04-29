STOCKHOLM — A state trooper out of Massena suffered minor injuries Thursday when he crashed his cruiser while responding to an emergency call.
State police say the incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 420 in the town of Stockholm.
Trooper Brian J. Labarge, according to state police, was operating a marked state police vehicle, traveling south on Route 420 while responding to an emergency call, when an uninvolved state police vehicle traveling in front of Mr. Labarge applied brakes to turn left onto West Mahoney Road. Mr. Labarge was then unable to stop in time and veered to the west shoulder to avoid striking the other state police vehicle. Mr. Labarge struck the guide rail.
Mr. Labarge was taken to Massena Hospital where he was treated for pain in his left arm and chest. He was later released.
