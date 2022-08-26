AKWESASNE — Three days of underwater searches for evidence in the murder case against Michael J. Snow yielded nothing as of shortly before noon on Friday, according to state police officials.

Divers with the state police searched waters where Route 37 crosses the St. Regis and Raquette rivers all week, and had done similar searches on May 6 after doing open-water searches in the west branch of the St. Regis River near Route 11B.

