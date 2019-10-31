STOCKHOLM — State police have identified the man killed in a two-car crash on Route 11 Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers said Mose N. Schlabach, 28, of Nicholville, was a passenger in 2009 Dodge Caravan that was struck by a tractor trailer shortly before 3:33 p.m.
The crash, which happened at Route 11 and County Route 49 was caused after the Dodge Caravan, operated by Jerome L. Wilber, 65, of Nicholville, was facing north on County Route 49, stopped at the intersection with State Route 11, troopers said.
According to the police report, Mr. Wilber proceeded into the intersection and failed to see a 2015 Volvo tractor attached to a loaded 53 foot utility trailer traveling westbound on State Route 11, operated by Andrei Zhuk, 31, of Brooklyn.
The tractor trailer struck Wilber’s vehicle on the passenger side, killing Mr. Schlaback. He was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Lawrence County Coroner June Wood, who then authorized removal of Mr. Schlabach’s body to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Mr. Wilber was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, for abdominal pain. Mr. Zhuk was not injured.
