State troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a dirt bike operator who allegedly caused damage to a Parishville house on May 28. Provided photo

PARISHVILLE — State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the operator of a dirt bike that caused damage to a home May 28.

Troopers says they responded to Catherine Street in the town of Parishville at about 4:46 p.m. on that day for a reported hit-and-run accident involving a blue and white dirt bike with the number 44 on it. The operator of the bike was captured on surveillance video.

