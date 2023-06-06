PARISHVILLE — State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the operator of a dirt bike that caused damage to a home May 28.
Troopers says they responded to Catherine Street in the town of Parishville at about 4:46 p.m. on that day for a reported hit-and-run accident involving a blue and white dirt bike with the number 44 on it. The operator of the bike was captured on surveillance video.
The operator was driving erratic on Catherine Street, lost control of the dirt bike, falling off the bike, with the bike continuing and striking a house, causing damage. The operator got up, retrieved the bike and left the scene, according to troopers.
If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo, operating the dirt bike with the number 44 on it, they are asked to contact state police in Canton at (315) 379-0012.
