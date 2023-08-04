LOUISVILLE — State police are seeking assistance locating a Massena man who has been missing since last month.
On July 28 around 6:19 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on State Highway 37 in Louisville for a report that Brian J. Snyder, 37, hadn’t been seen since July 19.
On July 18, Snyder was involved in a motor vehicle accident and transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for his injuries. A cast was put on his left leg and he was discharged from the hospital the following day.
He was picked up from the hospital and brought back to his residence on State Highway 37, in the town of Massena. No one has seen or talked to him since July 19.
Snyder is about six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Troopers don’t know exactly when he left his residence, which direction he may have traveled, or what he may have been wearing for clothing.
State police are asking anyone with information regarding Snyder’s whereabouts to call them at 315-379-0012.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.