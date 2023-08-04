Man missing, tips sought

Brian J. Snyder has been missing since July 19. Troopers describe him as about six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Submitted photo

LOUISVILLE — State police are seeking assistance locating a Massena man who has been missing since last month.

On July 28 around 6:19 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on State Highway 37 in Louisville for a report that Brian J. Snyder, 37, hadn’t been seen since July 19.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.