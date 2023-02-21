GOUVERNEUR — St. Lawrence County’s district attorney says a man state police are trying to identify is not a suspect in the murder of Ronald E. Durham.
Meanwhile, state police underwater recovery investigators finished searching the Oswegatchie River for murder evidence on Friday. However, they’re not saying if they found anything.
The divers were looking in the river near the Route 11 bridge in downtown Gouverneur for evidence related to the murder of Mr. Durham. Frederick A. Wing, 22, of Gouverneur, is jailed in Canton without bail on a second-degree murder charge. He allegedly stabbed Mr. Durham, 72, in the neck in East Riverside Cemetery on Feb. 11.
The underwater team spent Thursday and Friday searching the river downtown. Brandi M. Ashley, a Troop B public information officer for the New York State Police, said they have no comment on whether they found any evidence.
In an unrelated murder case, state police underwater recovery teams searched the St. Regis River in May and August for evidence pertaining to the February 2022 murder of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth M. Howell. They checked the river in Akwesasne under the Route 37 bridge and the same river in Potsdam beneath the Route 11B bridge. In those instances, state police in response to a reporter’s questions, said they didn’t find any evidence.
State police on Monday released a statement saying they’re trying to find someone who was seen in downtown Gouverneur several days after the killing of Mr. Durham.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said that person is not a murder suspect.
“He is not considered a suspect. He is a person who may have information and police want to speak with him,” Mr. Pasqua said Tuesday.
State police released two grainy black-and-white photos of the person, which don’t show any facial features and were lifted from a security camera. The person was on camera twice on Feb. 14 on East Main Street in Gouverneur. Troopers say the person was westbound on East Main Street, near the intersection of Clinton Street, around 1:51 a.m., then was eastbound on East Main Street at 3:28 a.m.
Police say the person “appears to be a male,” is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat, and riding a BMX-style bicycle. The bicycle appears to have a light-colored frame with dark-colored rims. In the 3:28 a.m. image, the person is wearing a large duffel bag on their back that doesn’t appear in the 1:51 a.m. image.
Troopers are asking any person or business in the village who has video surveillance to review footage from the early hours of Feb. 14. They ask anyone who recognizes the person or the bike to call state police at 315-379-0012.
Mr. Durham’s body was found after troopers received a call around 8:20 a.m. Feb. 11 from a resident adjacent to the East Riverside Cemetery reporting a body on the ground. Mr. Durham, an employee of the village Department of Public Works for more than 40 years, was a resident of Route 11 in Gouverneur.
Wing lives on Van Buren Road, the same road where the cemetery is located.
An autopsy was performed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, which determined Mr. Durham died of sharp-force injury to the neck. Police haven’t said what type of weapon was used to stab Mr. Durham.
Mr. Durham, who those close to him called “Huck,” was laid to rest last weekend. He was buried in East Riverside Cemetery.
