LISBON — A boy, who police say was not yet 2 years old, was struck and killed by a car Tuesday evening on Bull Run Road.
It was about 6:20 p.m. when state police said Darren Hitsman, 35, Lisbon, was driving north on the road in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle struck 20-month-old Elliot L. England.
Although first responders tried to save the child, he later died of his injuries.
St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin J. Crosby responded to the scene. He said Wednesday that the child had somehow ended up in the road, leading to the collision
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Canton Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, where an autopsy is scheduled to take place today.
Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers said the child entered the roadway and into the path of oncoming traffic and was subsequently struck. The investigation into the matter remains ongoing. No tickets have been issued and no arrests have been made.
Troopers were also assisted at the scene by Lisbon Fire and Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.