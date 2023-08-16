State police: Sheridan had been living in tent, was heavily armed

The guns and ammunition recovered by state police following the shooting of fugitive Shawn G. Sheridan on Aug. 10 in a forest in Russell. Also found with Sheridan was a tactical vest that included a gas mask, hatchet and other edged weapons. Courtesy of New York State Police

RUSSELL — The fugitive shot and killed by a state police K9 handler in the woods of Russell on Aug. 10 was heavily armed and living in a tent, according to the latest information provided by state police.

On Wednesday afternoon, state police released more information about the shootout that led to the death of Shawn G. Sheridan, who was being sought by authorities for skipping out on his sentencing following his conviction for shooting his ex-fiancee, Katrina A. Pierce, in the neck in March 2022.

