RUSSELL — The fugitive shot and killed by a state police K9 handler in the woods of Russell on Aug. 10 was heavily armed and living in a tent, according to the latest information provided by state police.
On Wednesday afternoon, state police released more information about the shootout that led to the death of Shawn G. Sheridan, who was being sought by authorities for skipping out on his sentencing following his conviction for shooting his ex-fiancee, Katrina A. Pierce, in the neck in March 2022.
On Aug. 10, law enforcement officers searched the wooded area on Donnerville Road in Russell after having developed information over the previous couple of days that Sheridan was in that area, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said.
State police said Wednesday that Sheridan was living in a tent in the wooded area where the shootout occurred and was heavily armed with ammunition.
“Not only was Sheridan heavily armed with two different types of long guns on his person, but he also wearing a bandolier full of ammunition. When Sheridan was searched, the Troopers observed Sheridan to be wearing a tactical vest containing other edged weapons,” state police said in a statement. “State Police members searched the tent Sheridan was living in and located an ammo box containing ammunition and another gun.”
Sheridan was killed from responding fire from Trooper Connor Sutton, assigned to the state police in Ogdensburg, who was assisting at the scene with K9 Skiff. Sutton and Skiff were approaching Sheridan, state police said, when Skiff was instructed to move ahead to detain him.
Sheridan fired upon Sutton and Skiff, injuring the K9 in her right front paw, according to state police. Though Skiff was injured, she was able to “incapacitate” Sheridan before Sutton shot and struck him.
Skiff was taken to Canton Animal Clinic, where she was treated and released. Sutton was not hurt, troopers said.
The shooting continues to be investigated by the state attorney general’s office and state police. The attorney general’s office investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state.
