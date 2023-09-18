LISBON — State police charged Brandon M. Hooper, 25, Ogdensburg, on Sunday for second-degree menacing and second-degree assault following what appears to be a road rage incident on State Highway 68 in the town of Lisbon.
Troopers responded to a report of a possible vehicle versus motorcycle collision on State Highway 68 at 8:40 p.m. The investigation determined that it stemmed from a verbal altercation between Hooper and the operator of a Honda motorcycle, James B. Perry, 57, Dekalb Junction, who had both stopped at a stop sign, along with another motorcycle.
Troopers say that Hooper got out of his pick-up truck and proceeded to get into a verbal argument with the operator of the uninvolved motorcycle and then Perry who he threatened to punch in the face for getting involved. After the argument ended, both Hooper and the two motorcycles proceeded west on State Highway 68 where Hooper began to drive erratically and threw items out the window at Perry and the other motorcycle operator.
Troopers say that after the involved motorcycle passed Hooper on the highway, Perry attempted to pass as well but Hooper swerved into his lane of traffic, not allowing Perry to pass. Perry then went back behind Hooper’s truck when he stopped abruptly, placed his truck in reverse and struck Perry’s motorcycle causing the operator to be ejected.
After striking the motorcycle, Hooper fled the scene.
Troopers say Perry was treated for bruised ribs after being transported to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
Hooper was later taken into custody where he was additionally issued multiple vehicle and traffic violations, according to state police. He was arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.
