Troopers: After argument, Ogdensburg truck driver backs into motorcyclist

LISBON — State police charged Brandon M. Hooper, 25, Ogdensburg, on Sunday for second-degree menacing and second-degree assault following what appears to be a road rage incident on State Highway 68 in the town of Lisbon.

Troopers responded to a report of a possible vehicle versus motorcycle collision on State Highway 68 at 8:40 p.m. The investigation determined that it stemmed from a verbal altercation between Hooper and the operator of a Honda motorcycle, James B. Perry, 57, Dekalb Junction, who had both stopped at a stop sign, along with another motorcycle.

