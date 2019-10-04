OGDENSBURG — A truck fire inside the warehouse of the Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers destroyed the truck and likely spoiled all the product stored in the building on Mansion Avenue.
The building sustained smoke and water damage
According to Ogdensburg Fire Captain James Lowery the call came into the station just before midnight, Oct. 3.
“The truck was fully involved when they got there,” Captain Lowery said.
The overhead door was open when firefighters arrived, Captain Lowery said allowing for easy access to the truck and accounting for the quick quelling of the fire.
“They used about a half a tank of water,” Captain Lowery said.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours to work on clearing the building of smoke.
An off duty crew was called into the station to stand by.
The Ogdensburg Police Department, Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Route 11 Towing and County Car 4 were on the scene.
According to the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighter’s Facebook page, the truck was towed to the Police Department for investigation.
