COLTON — Volunteers from Colton and Pierrepont fire departments were called to the site of a truck crash at the intersection of Routes 56 and 68 late Tuesday morning.
The dump truck and trailer exited the east side of Route 56 in front of the Kunoco Food Mart shortly before noon.
Colton and Pierrepont personnel were assisted by state police, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and the state Department of Transportation.
Troopers on scene Tuesday afternoon said the truck driver was not injured and no other injuries were reported. The truck and trailer were pulled off the side of the road in the afternoon, and responders were clearing the area shortly after 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.