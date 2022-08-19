Truck that clogged traffic not from OBPA

This tractor trailer hauling windmill parts from Quebec couldn't make the turn onto the Downtown Arterial from State Street in Ogdensburg on Aug. 11. it had to backed down State Street and go down a closed off westbound route of the Downtown Arterial. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials say they were incorrectly named in local media reports as the organization behind a tractor-trailer carrying a windmill piece that got stuck on a State Street intersection on Aug. 11, causing severe traffic congestion.

“That wasn’t ours. We do our best to reduce any inconvenience to area residents. Being that way, when school’s in session, we try not to ship things out at certain times in the morning or coming back,” OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said during the Tuesday board of directors meeting.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.