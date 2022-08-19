OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials say they were incorrectly named in local media reports as the organization behind a tractor-trailer carrying a windmill piece that got stuck on a State Street intersection on Aug. 11, causing severe traffic congestion.
“That wasn’t ours. We do our best to reduce any inconvenience to area residents. Being that way, when school’s in session, we try not to ship things out at certain times in the morning or coming back,” OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said during the Tuesday board of directors meeting.
Mr. Lawrence added that the OBPA in 2012 installed a port access road to keep traffic away from nearby streets.
State Department of Transportation spokesman Michael R. Flick said the carrier was Transport Bellemare, based out of Sainte-Catherine, Quebec, which is across the St. Lawrence River from Montreal.
Mr. Flick said the truck went through the city to avoid a bridge on Route 37 “out of an abundance of caution.” He said Transport Bellemare is working with the DOT to avoid another incident.
“The route selected for the transport of the wind turbine component through Ogdensburg did not include the State Route 37 bridge because of the oversized nature of the load,” Mr. Flick said in an emailed statement. “While the bridge has no posted weight restrictions and easily handles day-to-day traffic, transports of this size require special considerations out of an abundance of caution. The carrier is working along with NYSDOT to develop more appropriate routes or load configurations for future transports.”
OBPA board chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said the truck being identified as coming from the OBPA dock was “a complete surprise” to him.
“We try not to inconvenience any traveler on the bridge, or the port, or in the city, or anywhere in the highway,” he said.
