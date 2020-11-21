MASSENA — A convoy of vehicles with flags billowing in the wind and posters showing their support for President Donald J. Trump traveled throughout St. Lawrence County on Saturday.
The North Country Americans 4 Trump and Law & Order Vehicle Parade left from the St. Lawrence Centre mall in Massena, traveling to Ogdensburg, Morristown, Gouverneur, Canton, Potsdam and back to Massena. Participants didn’t need to start at the mall, and they didn’t need to travel the entire route.
“They can start out any time along the route,” said organizer Karie Doelger, who said she was committed to traveling the entire loop around the county.
She said she used Google Maps to create a timeline of their anticipated arrival in each town and village, allowing “the Trump Train” to pick up more participants along the way.
She said the event was meant as a peaceful showing of support for President Trump, who is challenging the results of this year’s election against Joe Biden.
“We do have a Constitution for things like this,” she said.
It was also an opportunity for individuals to safely get together while adhering to restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
“I had people asking me about wanting to do it. People know how much I love and support President Trump, America and the Constitution. We need to stand up for America and what’s right. We just need to stand up for the Constitution. It’s what our country is founded on,” she said. “This parade is meant to bring people together in a safe and peaceful way. This is meant to be a pleasant afternoon drive to celebrate America, President Trump and our heroes.”
She created an event for Facebook’s event page and welcomed anyone who wanted to participate. Participants were asked to decorate their vehicles in a show of support for the president, America, law enforcement officers, first responders and members of the military.
It’s not the first time Ms. Doelger, a lifelong St. Lawrence County resident has organized the parade.
“We did it Sunday before the election,” she said.
She said that event drew between 20 and 40 participants.
“It shows we still support our country,” Ms. Doelger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.