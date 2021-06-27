POTSDAM – Lindsey Truskowski, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s Psychiatric/Behavioral Health team. Her office is located on the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Campus at 20 Cottage St. She will also provide consultation services for Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital.
Dr. Truskowski is Board Certified by the American Psychological Association, and she earned her Doctorate of Psychology from the American School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University, Washington DC Campus, Arlington, VA.
She began her externships working with Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Substance use Disorder Services, then moved on to Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
“Being a north country native, and having had the opportunity to live in metropolitan areas has given me an appreciation for the health care services needed in our region,” Dr. Truskowski said. “I am looking forward to becoming part of the growing Behavioral Health program throughout St. Lawrence Health.”
Dr. Truskowski returns to Potsdam with experience working with adult and youth patients through psychotherapy, and Cognitive Behavior Therapy. She further has clinical research experience with Combat-Related Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) on the Soldier’s Family.
As a Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Truskowski evaluates her patients, conducts psychological tests, and works with them to better learn about their condition, moods, feelings, thoughts, and behaviors.
