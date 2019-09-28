CANTON — A Massena man was sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for trying to send a picture of male genitalia to a child via the internet.
Morris Dennis, 44, of 77 Chase St., was sentenced as a second-felony offender to 21 to 42 months in prison for his July 25 guilty plea to first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On June 6 in the town of Massena, Dennis attempted to intentionally send the sexual image via computer to the child.
Dennis was previously convicted on March 3, 2010 in Livingston County Court for the crime of attempted second-degree assault.
St. Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. Haberkornhalm told the court previously that Mr. Dennis was facing life in prison as a potential persistent felony offender.
The plea deal took that potential prison sentence off the table.
Dennis will have to register as a sex offender following his release from prison.
In addition to his prison sentence, Dennis had $375 in court fines fees and surcharges reduced to judgment,
