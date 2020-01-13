CANTON — The Transportation Security Administration will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the New York State Department of Labor office, 80 Route 310 Suite 8.
The event is intended to assist applicants for TSA officer positions with the application and hiring process. Positions are available at Ogdensburg and Massena International Airports.
TSA reports the starting pay as $15.89 per hour, with federal benefits.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens and have a high school diploma, GED or equivalent security experience.
More information can be found on the TSA website; applications can also be submitted online.
