HELENA — An abandoned house on state Route 37C in Helena was leveled by fire just after noon on Tuesday.
Fire departments from Helena, Brasher-Winthrop, Massena and Hogansburg were called out at 12:06 p.m. The Tri-Town Rescue Squad was also on the scene.
What was a house, ended up as a pile of rubble that was being sifted through by an excavator.
“It was an abandoned house. There wasn’t much left to it. They had been tearing it down slowly,” Helena Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Steven Wilson said.
It wasn’t just the house that firefighters had to deal with.
“With the wind conditions, it jumped the road” and into a wooded area that also had to be extinguished, Mr. Wilson said.
Responding departments put out the fires on both sides of the highway and at about 1:30 some firefighters remained on the scene to take care of any hot spots.
He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
