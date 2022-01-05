POTSDAM — The fire that started late Tuesday morning on Heath Road has displaced four people, and the cause remains under investigation.
The Red Cross on Tuesday said in a press release that financial assistance for necessities was offered to two adults and two children, ages 9 and 12, who were living in the house at 633 Heath Road.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
He said there were no reports of injuries.
Mr. Denner said the fire was reported at 11:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after and found flames showing. Responding departments included Potsdam, Brasher-Winthrop and West Stockholm.
