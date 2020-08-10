OGDENSBURG — The IMKE, a general cargo ship flagged out of Malta, which reportedly ran aground just off the Port of Ogdensburg on Saturday has been pulled alongside the port, docking without the help of a tug, according to veteran ship watcher Michael J. Folsom.
Mr. Folsom tweeted he’s hearing winches — hauling or lifting devices — were used to move the ship that was stuck for nearly two days.
On Sunday at about 10 p.m., a tug had been called upon to help free the ship, and according to Mr. Folsom, at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, a tug by the name of Ocean Serge Genois departed from Montreal, Québec, to help free the ship.
In a Facebook message Monday evening, Mr. Folsom said he believes the tug will turn around once it gets outside Montreal’s South Shore Canal.
The 440-foot ship, which was built in 2010, was traveling to Ogdensburg from Montreal, Québec, carrying wind turbine blades for the Roaring Brook Wind Farm in Lewis County.
Mr. Folsom reported on Twitter that the ship had trouble making it through the narrow access to the port on Saturday afternoon.
“Strong current at @Ogdensburg_NY gives docking ships a hard time. IMKE took multiple attempts at getting into the port today (Saturday) before running into trouble just off the dock,” Mr. Folsom tweeted at 11:42 p.m. Saturday.
Those strong currents and precipitous depth changes makes Ogdensburg a difficult port to approach, Mr. Folsom said in a subsequent tweet. The stern of the ship became lodged in the shallow area parallel to the dock.
As of Saturday afternoon, the ship was still listed as “aground,” on MarineTraffic.com
Mr. Folsom tweeted just after 5 p.m. Sunday that no pollution or injuries have been reported. Stern damage to the ship is presumed, Mr. Folsom added.
Good luck, hoping the Ship is freed with little difficulty and no injuries.
BTW - for those of us not yet following the Metric System, this ship is roughly 440 feet long.
