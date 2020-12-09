MASSENA — A tugboat and its accompanying barge that became grounded near Eisenhower Lock on Tuesday night were freed early Wednesday morning.
Veteran ship watcher Michael J. Folsom reported that Lac Vancouver, a 60-foot tug from Hamilton, Ontario, and its 140-foot barge were en route to Sorel in southwestern Quebec when they drifted out of the narrow channel on the approach to Eisenhower Lock.
“Water levels outside become quite shallow quickly in that area,” Mr. Folsom said.
He said there had been no reports of pollution, injuries or known damage as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Mr. Folsom said two ships in the area were stopped for the night, and he said Tuesday night that the tug would look to free the barge on its own early Wednesday morning.
A report from another ship watcher, James Chapman, said that Lac Vancouver was free as of about 7 a.m. Wednesday and was headed to the upper wall at Eisenhower Lock to allow a ship inspector to board.
According to the website Great Lakes Tugs & Workboats, the Lac Vancouver was built in 1943 by the Central Bridge Company as the Vancouver for the Canadian government. She was later acquired by Oka Sand & Gravel, and in 1962, she was sold to the Miron Company. She was eventually renamed Lac Vancouver, and in 1966, McKeil Marine of Hamilton acquired the tug. She was sold to McNally International of Hamilton in 2007, and the following year she was rebuilt with new cabins.
