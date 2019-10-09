CARDINAL, ONTARIO — Tugs are on their way upriver in response to the grounding of the Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin off Galop Island, according to veteran ship watcher Michael Folsum.
The tugs, Ocean Echo and the Ocean Comeau, are both bound upriver near Montreal this morning.
The Paul J. Martin, a bulk carrier with a cargo of iron ore, was en route to Quebec City when it ran aground late at night on Oct. 6.
The United States Coast Guard reports that the ship is stable and that there were no injuries associated with the grounding.
Navigation has been slowed, but has continued since the incident.
No salvage plan has been released.
