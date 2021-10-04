TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake man was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle in Malone.
Johnny Bailey III, 27, of Tupper Lake, was charged with grand larceny after his arrest by state police, Monday.
The investigation determined Mr. Bailey stole a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado from a residence on State Route 30 in Malone, and then drove the pickup to Tupper Lake, where Bailey abandoned the vehicle, according to a state police press release.
The abandoned truck was located by the Tupper Lake Police Department.
Mr. Bailey was arraigned in Malone Town Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.
Mr. Bailey is scheduled to reappear in Malone Town Court at a later date.
