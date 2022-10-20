Tupper man faces 51 gun counts
A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday and charged with 51 counts of various misdemeanors and felonies involving the possession of weapons.
Updated: October 20, 2022 @ 9:52 pm
Troopers arrested Marc E. Counter, 40, after he was found to unlawfully possess a pistol, according to a press release from the New York State Police.
A subsequent investigation following this arrest, with assistance from the Tupper Lake Police Department, resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer, and several high-capacity magazines, police said in the release.
Counter was ultimately charged with 51 counts of weapons charges, police said.
He was arraigned in Tupper Lake Village Court, released on his own recognizance.
