TUPPER LAKE — The town and village boards are negotiating how much town taxpayers will pay for police coverage outside village lines. If they can’t reach an agreement by Dec. 31, village Mayor Paul Maroun said the contract will expire and Tupper Lake police officers would not be able to respond to emergency calls in the town outside the village come January. The village is requiring the town to pay $50,000 toward the contract or it will end.

Interim town Supervisor Mary Fontana said on Monday it is “very likely” that the contract will expire on Dec. 31. She doesn’t feel good about this, but also doesn’t feel town taxpayers want to pay more to maintain the police contract as the department operates for 12 hours a day, half the time than in the past.

