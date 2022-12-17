Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.