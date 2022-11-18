TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake woman was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury last month and has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, with a trial in county court pending.
Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, was charged with second-degree murder, a felony, for allegedly killing her mother, Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, in July.
Franklin County District Attorney Jonathan J. Miller, who is prosecuting the case, said on Wednesday that Gallagher was indicted on Oct. 27 and was arraigned in county court on Nov. 10. She was held in custody without bail, he said, and is currently being held in the Franklin County jail in Malone.
He said the case is now out of local court and in the process of being prosecuted in county court. A trial date has not been set and the status of the case is pending.
Gallagher is represented by attorney Peter A. Dumas. Franklin County Judge Derek P. Champagne is overseeing the case. Dumas did not respond for comment by deadline.
Miller said Champagne set a deadline of Dec. 25 for the defense to make any motions to challenge portions of the case or make requests for how it should proceed.
On July 28, Tupper Lake village police and state police responded to a home at 50 Lakeview Ave. at around 1 p.m. where state police say they found Guisewhite deceased.
Michael Sikirica, a medical examiner at Glens Falls Hospital, determined that Guisewhite’s cause of death was stabbing in his autopsy, and ruled it a homicide.
State police said Gallagher allegedly fled on foot after the homicide and was found by state police and state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers in an unoccupied neighboring residence, where she was taken into custody “without incident” and transported to the state police barracks in Tupper Lake for questioning.
Guisewhite and Gallagher moved to Tupper Lake from Pennsylvania in 2017 with Guisewhite’s husband Mark.
Friends of Guisewhite remembered her as “a great friend” who comforted others in hard times and a “delightful” hiking partner who “would give you the shirt off her back.” Guisewhite worked as a caregiver for the elderly.
Second-degree murder is defined in state law as causing the death of another person with intent to do so.
