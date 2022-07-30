Tupper Lake woman charged with murder

A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake woman faces a second-degree murder charge following an investigation into a homicide Thursday afternoon on Lakeview Avenue in the village.

State troopers arrested Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, who was arraigned in Tupper Lake Town Court before being remanded to Franklin County jail without bail, according to a state police news release.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.