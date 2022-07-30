TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake woman faces a second-degree murder charge following an investigation into a homicide Thursday afternoon on Lakeview Avenue in the village.
State troopers arrested Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, who was arraigned in Tupper Lake Town Court before being remanded to Franklin County jail without bail, according to a state police news release.
The victim has been identified as Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, according to the release.
State police are asking anyone within information to contact Troop B communications at 518-873-2750.
State troopers and officers from the Tupper Lake Police Department responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday and found Guisewhite dead, according to the release.
