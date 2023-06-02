Tupper woman gets prison for murdering mother

State police investigators walk around a home on Lakeview Avenue in Tupper Lake where a woman was stabbed to death on July 28, 2022. Aaron Marbone/ Adirondack Daily Enterprise

TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake woman has been sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for killing her mother at their home last summer.

Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, was sentenced on Tuesday by Franklin County Judge Craig Carriero for fatally stabbing her mother, Melissa Guiswhite, during a fight at their home on July 28, 2022. Guiswhite was 51.

