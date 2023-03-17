Tupper woman pleads guilty to mother’s murder

Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, appeared before Franklin County Court Judge Craig P. Carriero, where she pleaded guilty Friday to the sole count of the indictment, second-degree murder, she was facing, according to a prepared statement from the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

MALONE — A Tupper Lake woman on Friday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Franklin County Court.

