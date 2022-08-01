Autopsy: Tupper Lake victim was stabbed

The intersection of Broad Street and Lakeview Avenue in Tupper Lake is blocked off by caution tape and police vehicles as law enforcement investigated a homicide Thursday. Aaron Cerbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

TUPPER LAKE — An autopsy of a Tupper Lake woman killed last week determined the victim’s cause of death to be injuries resulting from a stab wound, and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Police found the victim, Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, dead at a Lakeview Avenue home at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

