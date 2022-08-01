TUPPER LAKE — An autopsy of a Tupper Lake woman killed last week determined the victim’s cause of death to be injuries resulting from a stab wound, and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.
Police found the victim, Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, dead at a Lakeview Avenue home at about 1 p.m. Thursday.
That day, state troopers charged Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, with second-degree murder.
Dr. Michael Sikirica completed an autopsy of Guisewhite Saturday at Glens Falls Hospital in Warren County, according to an update from state police issued Monday the release.
Gallagher was arraigned in Tupper Lake Town Court before being remanded to the Franklin County jail in Malone without bail, state police said.
State police urge anyone who may have information related to this investigation to contact Troop B communications at 518-873-2750.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.