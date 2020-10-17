MASSENA — The Massena First United Methodist Church,189 Main Street will hold a turkey dinner and bake sale on Oct. 31 from 3 to 7 p.m.
The to-go turkey dinner with all the trimmings — mashed potatoes, dressing, squash, cranberry sauce, roll, and pumpkin pie will be offered for $10 per person with $1 for extra gravy and $2 for anything else extra.
Pre-orders on dinner and bake sale items are appreciated. Please call 315-769-8036.
