The Adirondack Artists Guild is closing out its 25th anniversary year with the annual juried competition, which opened on March 24. The show includes 67 works by 50 artists from around the region, which were selected by juror Valerie Patterson from a field of 179 entries.

Patterson, a watercolor artist who taught art in the Saranac Lake school district for many years, recently returned to her home town of Ogdensburg.

