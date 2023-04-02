The Adirondack Artists Guild is closing out its 25th anniversary year with the annual juried competition, which opened on March 24. The show includes 67 works by 50 artists from around the region, which were selected by juror Valerie Patterson from a field of 179 entries.
Patterson, a watercolor artist who taught art in the Saranac Lake school district for many years, recently returned to her home town of Ogdensburg.
“During the jurying process for this exhibition I was searching for works that demonstrate technical proficiency together with purpose and thoughtfulness; skilled art that moves beyond mere aesthetics.... Creating works of art, then sharing them with the world, is an act of bravery,” she wrote in a press release.
During the reception, the Guild awarded First Prize to Jazen Reuss for her ceramic sculpture “Reclaim.” Second Prize, donated by Guide Boat Realty, went to Mary Woodcock Johnson for “Lake Flower Morning,” an oil painting on panel, and Damon Hartman won Third Prize, given by Gear-to-Go Tandems, for his sugar maple wood sculptured vessel, “Respiration.” All three live in Saranac Lake. Patterson also chose three works for Honorable Mentions: “Jewelweed and Reflections,” a photograph by James Bullard of Potsdam; “Brewster River Mill,” an oil painting by Steven Cobb of Massena, and Potsdam resident Catherine LaPointe Vollmer’s soft pastel painting, “View from Cascade.”
All the prize winners received elaborate ribbons created once again by Meg Bernstein, who has made them through the years for the show.
The show will run through April 19. Visitors to the gallery may vote once for their favorite piece; the artwork with the most votes will win the People’s Choice award, donated by a local friend of the arts, and presented after the show closes..
The Adirondack Artists Guild is a cooperative retail art gallery representing a diverse group of artists residing and working in the Tri-Lakes region of the Adirondack Park. The gallery is located at 52 Main St, Saranac Lake and its hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. For more info, call 518-891-2615. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
