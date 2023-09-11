CANTON — The Canton Town Planning Board declared itself the lead agency regarding a State Environmental Quality Review Act requirement for the proposed Grassy Grove solar project on Route 310 just outside the village limits.
The Grassy Grove project, which Nexamp of Boston, Mass., is developing, consists of two 5-megawatt solar arrays, East and West, which neighbor each other at 268 Route 310.
While each will have a separate site plan, the SEQR review treats the plan as one project.
The SEQR Part One application has been submitted by Nexamp and reviewed by planning board members, Planning Board Chair Ian MacKellar said at the Sept. 5 board meeting. It will be distributed to all involved parties, he said.
Liza Schepps, business development manager for Nexamp, said her organization had received comments from Barton & Loguidice of Watertown, the town’s engineering consultant.
She said a revised submission will be prepared, taking into account the comments from Barton & Loguidice.
Schepps explained the East and West projects are two separate projects, but her firm has the most confidence in the eventual approval of the East project because National Grid has fully approved it.
“The West project is still going through that process,” she said.
She said doing an environmental review of the two projects together would avoid segmentation.
Segmentation, according to the SEQR Handbook, is the division of an action’s environmental review so that various activities or stages are addressed as though they were independent, unrelated activities needing individual determinations of significance.
MacKellar said he was most concerned with a glare analysis due to the proximity of Route 310 and a residence just west of the site.
MacKellar said he wanted to see the glare analysis done separately and wanted to know if Nexamp would proceed with the project if only one side were approved.
“For SEQR, we don’t want any segmentation,” she said. “For SEQR, it would be reviewed together because that has the most conservative assumptions.”
But, as for the complete approval of the project, Nexamp would proceed even if only one was approved, meaning requirements of the site approval application and special use permits would be done separately.
The board intends to hold a public hearing on the Grassy Grove project at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Canton Municipal Building, 30 Main St.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.