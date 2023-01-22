Both Mr. and Ms. Sucese were given an appearance ticket for Town Court.
Two accused of shoplifting
- POTSDAM — Dolores J. Sucese, 61, and Anthony T. Sucese, 61, both of Madrid, were charged with petit larceny on Wednesday after an investigation into an incident that occurred on Jan. 14. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation of a larceny complaint at the Potsdam Walmart.
