MASSENA — Two adults and four children were displaced following a Monday evening fire at 23 E. Orvis St.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire at 5:50 p.m. and arrived on scene a minute after dispatch.
“That was meeting night. We were all at the station. We were there within one minute of the time we were paged out,” Second Assistant Chief Thomas C. Miller said.
Firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions throughout the two-story structure. No one was home when the fire broke out.
“Heavy fire was coming out of what would be the west side,” Mr. Miller said.
The department responded with Engine 31, Tower 3 truck and Rescue 77 truck. Fire departments from Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher-Winthrop provided mutual aid.
“Louisville was on standby at the Massena Fire Station in case we had another call. Brasher-Winthrop and Norfolk Fire brought in interior firefighters,” he said.
The Massena Rescue Squad provided standby, and the Massena Police Department and Massena Electric Department provided assistance at the scene.
Crews returned to service three hours after responding to the fire. Rescue 77 and its crew remained on scene for another four hours to assist fire investigators from St. Lawrence County and the state’s fire K-9 unit, returning to service at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
“At this point it’s still under investigation, it’s still undetermined,” Mr. Miller said.
