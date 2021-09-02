St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jesse C. Davis, 30, of Potsdam, along with Tyler J. Moore, 31, of Canton, on Tuesday in the town of Russell.
According to police, Mr. Davis struck Mr. Moore with a metal baseball bat, causing physical injury. In response, police say Mr. Moore retrieved a .22 caliber rifle from inside his residence and fired several shots at a vehicle that Mr. Davis and another unnamed person were occupying.
Mr. Davis was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
Mr. Moore was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies, as well as second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
Both parties were arraigned in front of Judge Rachelle Foster of Canton Town Court and held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on bail. Orders of protection were issued against both parties, forbidding contact with one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.