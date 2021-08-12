OGDENSBURG — City police made two arrests Wednesday following a search of a Ford Street residence, where an active methamphetamine lab was found.
Police said they responded Wednesday morning to a complaint of a domestic incident at 1308 Ford St. and locked down the scene when they found the lab. The Ogdensburg Fire Department and the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team were called in to assist.
Carol H. Phillips, 40, of the Ford Street residence, and Joshua C. Hanna, 33, of Heuvelton, were each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony. They were arraigned in City Court and released on their own recognizance.
Ms. Phillips was additionally charged Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and a disorderly conduct violation.
