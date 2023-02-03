MACOMB — Two people face felony charges after the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they had drugs on them and attempted to hide them during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Crystal L. Smithers, 44, and Barry J. Crayford, 46, were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following the stop on County Route 10 in the town of Macomb.
Sheriff’s deputies said Ms. Smithers and Mr. Crayford were in possession of approximately 81 grams of cocaine. According to the report, a portion of the drugs were allegedly thrown from the vehicle to avoid detection by law enforcement but were located.
Ms. Smithers was also charged with tampering with physical evidence due to an ounce of cocaine that was later found in her body cavity, the report stated.
Both Ms. Smithers and Mr. Crayford were arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court. Mr. Crayford was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail due to having previous felony convictions.
Ms. Smithers was released on appearance tickets.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by state police and its Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the Ogdensburg Police Department and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.
